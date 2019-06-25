News

Garima Chaurasiya aka Gima Ashi roped in for a music video with Nawab

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
25 Jun 2019 05:37 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about the entertainment world.

We recently reported exclusively about television actress Monica Sharma being roped in for a music video.

Now, the latest update is that TikTok fame Garima Chaurasiya aka Gima Ashi will also be a part of an upcoming big-budget music video.

After the success of her debut song Mashallah, Garima is all geared up for not one but two romantic songs with superhit singer Nawab, to be shot at the beautiful locations of Armenia.

Produced under label Geet MP3, the songs have been penned by Navi Kamboj, who is well known for superhit song Wakhra Swag. The song will be directed by Yaadu Brar, whereas casting has been done by popular casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Nawab, Garima Chaurasia, Gima Ashi, Mayank Mishra, Fame Game, Sonia Malhotra Soi, Armenia, Beat Romantic, Punjabi, songs, TellyChakkar, exclusive,

