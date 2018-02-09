Gauahar Khan smacks reports about her dating Melvin; labels journalism distasteful

Mumbai: Recently, there were reports about Indian actress and reality icon, Gauahar Khan dating choreographer Melvin Louis. The duo danced on the tunes of Golmaal Returns’ Aate Jaate. The video went viral on the internet and literally broke the social media. Therefater, Gauahar and Melvin started posting many pictures and videos on social media. Consequently the goss started buzzing in the industry about their closeness.

An online portal also went ahead to state that the duo are in a strong relationship and are indeed dating. A source told the portal, that Gauahar was to keep things under the wraps. The reportage didn’t have any mention of Bigg Boss 7 winner’s comment or quote.

However, now Gauahar has come out in open and spoken about it, albeit cryptically. The Chokra Jawan, fame celebrity, took it to Twitter. In a cryptic tweet, Gauahar slammed the report and also labeled journalism distasteful. She also said the journalism has changed so much and is just limited to assumptions.

This is what Gauhar has tweeted.

So many assume,so little know!! Journalism has changed so much, n has become more about writing distasteful matter n grabbing eyeballs... Lies,assumptions n bringing ppl down is how they earn their living... Let us concentrate on hardwork...the good shall Triumph!Always (sic)

Amusingly, the actress deleted the tweet for unknown reasons.

What do you think of Gauhar’s tweet?

