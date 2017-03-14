Hot Downloads

News

Gaurav Gera approached for Nach Baliye 8

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Mar 2017 04:42 PM

Tellychakkar is back with another update from Star Plus’ upcoming couple dance reality show Nach Baliye season 8.

This time, the project will be produced by the makers BBC.

Along with the great line of TV jodis, judges Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis, viewers can look forward to handsome Karans of television Mr Tacker and Patel hosting the show.

Well, now we have heard that very well-known actor and stand-up comedian Gaurav Gera has also been approached for the serial.

The talented thespian will spread his magic behind the scenes, talking to the jodis and having fun and candid chat with them.

Now, it is still yet to be decided if Gaurav will come in his Chutki avatar or create a different personality for the venture.

As of now, the makers are in talks with Gaurav and things will might fructify in days to come.

When we buzzed Gaurav, he shared, “Yes, I am talks with them but nothing is finalized yet.”

Nach Baliye season 8 is said to air mid April (2017).

