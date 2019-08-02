Gaurav Gera INJURED on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about Gaurav Gera making an appearance on Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra

(Read here: Gaurav Gera to join Karan Singh Grover and Sagrika Ghatge in Khatra Khatra Khatra).

Gaurav Gera, Karan Singh Grover, and Sagarika Gathge were seen promoting their upcoming web-series BOSS: Baap of Special Services. The episode has been well shot and promising to be entertaining, as the audience will get to see the trio performing funny stunts.

Now, we have heard that in one of the stunts, Gaurav injured his neck.

Gaurav posted a video on Instagram and informed viewers about his injury.

Karan was supposed to lift Gaurav on his shoulder but owing to misbalance, Gaurav had a bad fall on the set.

See the video here.

That looks like quite a bad fall.

Here’s wishing Gaurav a speedy recovery.