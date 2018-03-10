Home > Tv > Tv News
Gaurav Mukesh to play the antagonist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is entertaining the audience with its gripping storyline and the chemistry of the lead pair. Now the drama quotient of the story will escalate a notch higher as tensions will arise with the entry of a new antagonist.

Well, popular TV actor Gaurav Mukesh has bagged an integral role in the daily soap, created by Rajan Shahi’s Direction Kut.

Mukesh, who hails from Gwalior, will play the character of Rahul in Yeh Rishta. The character will enter the narrative to bring down the Sighnania family to dust. The character will be the new antagonist in the show and bring new twists and turns in the narrative.   

The good looking actor played a parallel lead named Sharad, in the same channel’s previous daily Suhani Si Ek Ladki (2014). He has been off the screens for some time. After a hiatus, he will be back on the TV screens. He has already begun shooting for the show.

Mukesh was also seen in 2010’s Akshay Kumar starrer Tees Maar Khan and was rumoured to be dating his co-actor Rajshri Rani.

Confirming the development, Mukesh said to TellyChakkar, “This is the first time I’m doing a negative role, which is the primary reason why I picked this show, since I’m very picky and choosy with shows. I’m excited about it.”

Yeh Rishta features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the primary cast as Kartik and Naira respectively. How will Rahul’s entry change the equations in the show is something the viewers will have to wait and watch.

