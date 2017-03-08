Gaurav Mukesh QUITS Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki

‘All good things come to an end’!! And this holds good for actor Gaurav Mukesh who has been portraying the role of Sharad in Star Plus and Panorama Entertainment’s popular show, Suhani Si Ek Ladki.

Yes, his tenure in the show will soon end as the actor has opted out of it in his quest to look for greener pastures!!

As per sources, “Gaurav has had a word with the makers regarding his decision to quit the show. Things have been resolved amicably, and his finale track is presently being worked out. His last day of shoot for the show will be on 11 March.”

When contacted, Gaurav confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com, “Yes, I am quitting Suhani Si Ek Ladki. I have had a phenomenal journey being part of it. I have had a great time and now I guess it is time to move on. Here’s wishing all the best to the team of Suhani.”

As we know, the character of Sharad has always been an integral part of the show. His on-screen chemistry with both the lead characters Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta) and Suhani (Rajshri Rani) has been commendable!!

Here’s wishing Gaurav all the very best for the future!!