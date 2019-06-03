Gaurav Sareen to return to Krishna Chali London?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

Gaurav Sareen, who made his big debut with Star Plus' show Krishna Chali London (Parin Multimedia), made a shocking exit it with his character Radhey dying. Soon after Krishna Chali London, Gaurav bagged Colors’ Udaan, but history repeated itself, and soon, Gaurav’s character Sameer died in the show.



Now, the latest update is that Gaurav has been approached for Krishna Chali London’s last episode.



A source close to the project revealed, 'The makers of the show are planning to get Gaurav for the last episode in the show. However, things are still unclear about the same.'



We tried contacting Gaurav, but he remained unavailable for comment.



