Gaurav Sareen roped in for &TV’s Gudiya Ki Shaadi

We exclusively reported about Essel Vision Productions working on an upcoming show for &TV titled Gudiya Ki Shaadi (read here: Essel Vision to launch two new shows).



We also reported about actress Samta Sagar bagging the show. She will be seen in a pivotal role (read here:Samta Sagar bags &TV’s upcoming show Gudiya Ki Shaadi).



Now, TellyChakkar.com has learned that actor Gaurav Sareen has been roped in for the show as the lead.



Gaurav rose to fame with his character in Star Plus’ Krishna Chali London. He was last seen in Colors’ Udaan.



We contacted Gaurav, but he remained unavailable for comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.