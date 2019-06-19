News

Gaurav Sareen roped in for &TV’s Gudiya Ki Shaadi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
19 Jun 2019 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the entertainment industry.

We exclusively reported about Essel Vision Productions working on an upcoming show for &TV titled Gudiya Ki Shaadi (read here: Essel Vision to launch two new shows).

We also reported about actress Samta Sagar bagging the show. She will be seen in a pivotal role (read here:Samta Sagar bags &TV’s upcoming show Gudiya Ki Shaadi).

Now, TellyChakkar.com has learned that actor Gaurav Sareen has been roped in for the show as the lead.

Gaurav rose to fame with his character in Star Plus’ Krishna Chali London. He was last seen in Colors’ Udaan.

We contacted Gaurav, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > TellyChakkar, Gaurav Sareen, Tellychakkar.com, Star Plus, Krishna Chali London, Gudiya Ki Shaadi, Samta Sagar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Good friends Rithvik, Asha and Karan’s vacay pics

Good friends Rithvik, Asha and Karan’s vacay pics
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Hrithik Roshan
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

past seven days