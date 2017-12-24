Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Gautam Rode turns Santa this Christmas!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2017 11:01 AM

2017 has been a great year for actor Gautam Rode who has been juggling between films, web series, music videos and television. The actor recently turned Santa Claus as he has revived his initiative of Helping Hands!

Earlier Gautam Rode had volunteered to feature in a video called 'Kuttey', a song so raw based on the lives of street kids that hit the right note in the heart of the viewers & it helped in raising an awareness to empower the street children. While recently due to work commitments Gautam had lost touch, the actor felt it was important to get back to making a difference.

Gautam shares, 'Helping Hands for me has become an integral part of my life. I felt the void recently when I couldn't give time and hence decided that I had to revive it. Two years ago when I started this initiative after the song, so many of my friends and admirers had joined hands and its really the need of the hour for all of us to do as much as possible. I think we forget sometimes how blessed we are to be able to help others and make a difference! Every time I am with these children I always return with a heavy but happy heart.'

Gautam posted a sweet message on instagram saying, 'A child teaches you innocence, the ability to fight, the strength needed to face life! These children are stronger than we can ever be! Their view on life inspires, their struggles teach and their smiles shine! #helpinghands'

Take a look!





Tags > Gautam Rode, Santa, Christmas!, Kuttey,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top