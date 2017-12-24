Gautam Rode turns Santa this Christmas!

2017 has been a great year for actor Gautam Rode who has been juggling between films, web series, music videos and television. The actor recently turned Santa Claus as he has revived his initiative of Helping Hands!

Earlier Gautam Rode had volunteered to feature in a video called 'Kuttey', a song so raw based on the lives of street kids that hit the right note in the heart of the viewers & it helped in raising an awareness to empower the street children. While recently due to work commitments Gautam had lost touch, the actor felt it was important to get back to making a difference.

Gautam shares, 'Helping Hands for me has become an integral part of my life. I felt the void recently when I couldn't give time and hence decided that I had to revive it. Two years ago when I started this initiative after the song, so many of my friends and admirers had joined hands and its really the need of the hour for all of us to do as much as possible. I think we forget sometimes how blessed we are to be able to help others and make a difference! Every time I am with these children I always return with a heavy but happy heart.'

Gautam posted a sweet message on instagram saying, 'A child teaches you innocence, the ability to fight, the strength needed to face life! These children are stronger than we can ever be! Their view on life inspires, their struggles teach and their smiles shine! #helpinghands'

Take a look!