THIS gave Anirban Bhattacharya the confidence to continue playing Byomkesh

KOLKATA: After a whole year, Hoichoi’s much-awaited web-series Byomkesh is back with season 4, and the story of this season is Agnibaan.



In the series, the character of Byomkesh Bakshi, a fictional detective created by Sharadindu Bandhopadhay, is being played by Anirban Bhattacharya.



Anirban has a professional theatrical background. He has acted in several critically acclaimed films and earned appreciation for his performance. When asked how it was to play Byomkesh in a web-series, he said to TellyChakkar, 'There is a difference between acting for stage and acting for cinema, but there is no difference between acting for web-series and acting for cinema. Only the platforms are different. It is the fourth season of Byomkesh. It has achieved appreciation and made an audience for itself, and that’s why we could continue with the series.'



The actor also said the team has now become confident. 'After playing Byomkesh in the earlier seasons, I have become confident as an actor. I won’t say playing Byomkesh has become easy for me, but compared to when we started, now, the confidence in me as an actor, of the unit, of the director, and of the script writer has increased.'



Did you read the story of Agnibaan before beginning shooting? 'Yes, that’s the primary duty,' he replied promptly.



Anirban said that he is curious to know the reaction of audience. 'The audience has liked the previous stories, and now, a new story is about to release. Let’s see how much criticism and appreciation it receives. Obviously, we hope the audience likes it. I want to know the reaction of audience,' he said candidly.



Many have already read the story, while many have not. On this, he said, 'There is no problem if someone has not read the story because nothing has been skipped. The Hoichoi web-series has followed what Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay wrote.'



Byomkesh S4 is set to stream from 12th April.