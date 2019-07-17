News

Gayu wants to marry Kartik; misleads Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 05:39 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living separately. Meanwhile, Kartik is getting married to Vedika. However, now, Gayu realizes her desire to marry Kartik.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Kartik and Vedika’s marriage is announced so that Dadi's health improves.

Dadi returns home, and Vansh gives her a flower, but Dadi doesn’t even smile at him. Samarth also gives an angry look to Vansh, which upsets Gayu even more.

Gayu is happy for Kartik and Vedika but realizes that her marriage with Samarth is loveless.

Gayu feels that Kartik is the only one who loves Vansh, and she desires to have him as a life partner.

It will be interesting to see if Gayu’s wish is fulfilled. Will Vedika come to know about Gayu’s love?

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

