Gear up for this BIG TWIST in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya!

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV is one of the most watched television shows and is continuously among the top 10 on the BARC charts.



Soon, the show will introduce a fresh twist. As we already know, Preeta has decide to get married to Prithvi. In the episodes ahead, Myrah casually asks Kritika about how her studies are going. In the conversation, Myrah expresses that she feels that something is not right in the house.



Meanwhile, Karan is worried about how to stop Preeta from getting married. When Myrah asks him what is stressing him out, he reveals that he suffers from hypertension.



Moreover, Sherlyn pretends to burn her fingers while making tea. She refuses to let anyone but her mother put cream on her hands. She will use this to make an escape from the house and stop Prithvi's wedding.



Sarla soon learns that Preeta does not want to get married to Prtihvi and questions her about why she is taking such a big decision against her own will.



Karan even thinks of harming Preeta just so that she does not get married to Prithvi. However, Preeta and Prithvi are in the middle of the marriage ceremony when Karan barges in.



Will Karan manage to stop Preeta and Prithvi’s marriage successfully? Let’s wait and watch!