Gear up for HIGH-VOLTAGE drama in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!

10 Jul 2019 05:51 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon witness yet another high-voltage drama.

As seen, Karan tries to protect Ishita. However, Yug becomes a problem for him. Also, Arjit has made an entry into the Bhalla house and wants to destroy them all. Karan already has his doubts over his intentions and warns Ishita about the same.

Now, Ishita has immense trust in Arjit, and since Karan discusses him, Yug gets irritated, as he feels that Karan is playing mind games and trying to be a negative influence on him.  

It will be interesting to see how Karan saves Ishita!

The long-running show, featuring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles, is one of the most loved daily soaps on the small screen. The show completed 5 years in December last year. While there is a constant the buzz that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off-air, it seems like the news was just a rumour.

As per media reports, the makers are coming up with a season 2, but that has been pushed to next year.

