Gear up to witness Arjun-Maya’s remarkable marriage tonight in Beyhadh

Indian television is going to witness an unforgettable wedding sequence tonight.

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) will experience shaadi of Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Maya (Jennifer Winget).

This marriage will have all the drama that audience have been craving for.

An episode fully packed with suspense, thriller, murder, tragedy, excitement and more will keep audience glued to their TV screen.

We give you three reasons why you should witness ArYa’s wedding tonight on Sony TV.

Mystery

Audiences are aware of Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar) intending to stop this marriage and hence has been trying every possible move to spoil it. Will he finally manage to stop it? Wait & watch.

Murder

The latest promo reveals about Ashwin being murdered. Well, who do you think is the murderer? Is it Maya who has been seeking revenge from his father or Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai), who wants her daughter to be happy or will it be Arjun or it will be some unknown person? Well, tonight it will be revealed. Stay tuned...

Drama

When there is murder and mystery than a lot of drama can be expected. Will this marriage change Arjun-Maya’s life or will it be a start of new psychotic love story?

Folks, get ready to see some major high point in Beyhadh tonight.