Itishree Singh
Natasa Stankovic
Ashima Bhalla
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Piyush Sahdev
Zulfi Syed
Shiraz Hussain
Manish Tulsiyani
Sonam Kapoor
Kunwar Amar
Which TV couple's chemistry do you love the most?

previous polls Click Here

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?

Geetashree bags the lead role in Star Jalsha’s Devi Pokkho

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
26 Dec 2016 06:06 PM

New development in Geetashree Roy’s life!

What’s that? Well, here we are to tell you…

The actress, who became popular by enacting the lead role in the Bengali serial Rashi and was last seen in the film Shei Meyeta, is all set to return to the television screen.  

Yes, readers, she has been roped in to play the female lead in Star Jalsha’s upcoming daily titled Devi Pokkho.

When Tellychakkar.com contacted Geetashree, she confirmed the development.

Commenting on her role, she said, “I am playing the role of a girl who is innocent bold but a certain situation will change her completely. The character has lots of shades.”

Actor Indrajit Bose, who was last seen as Inspector Arup Roy in Zee Bangla’s Goyenda Ginni, will be seen opposite her. 

Produced by Acropolis and directed by Babu Banik, the daily will start soon.

Watch this space for more updates.

