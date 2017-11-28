Gehana Vasisth to be a Wild Card entry in Bigg Boss 11?

A little birdie told us that south actress Gehana Vasisth who is making a lot of noise about the present lot of Bigg Boss Season 11 contestants will finally be a wild card entry on Bigg Boss.

We tried to check with our sources at the Channel and with Endemol but they were all very tight lipped and refused to say anything at all. If she was not selected as a WC, they would have immediately denied it.

Gehana Vasisth's manager Suresh Shetty also refused to comment saying he has not met Gehana for the last 5 days. Gehana did not pick up our phone calls, nor did she respond to messages on WhatsApp and Twitter.

We really wonder what is cooking now? Last week she was seeking out media and giving interviews right, left and centre. Now she seems to have gone into a shell and is keeping away from the media.

This means that Gehana Vasisth who has exposed all the contestants including Priyank Sharma, Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and also Sapna Choudhary may get to confront all of them in the Bigg Boss house.

Let's wait and see if this is true.

She has been making a lot of noise outside the house, but lets see if she can stand up to Arshi Khan, Hina, Shilpa and not forget Priyank Sharma face to face inside the house.

This could be a super twist to the show and Gehana who is a wild cat herself can wreck havoc with the rest of the contestants.

If she goes in, we are sure she will first become good friends with Priyank and Hina to keep them on her side and take on Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde first.