‘THIS’ gesture of Priyanka Chopra made Hina Khan ‘EMOTIONAL’

MUMBAI: Hina Khan made the entire television industry proud when she walked the Red Carpet at Cannes 2019.

She also met Bollywood and now Hollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra. Hina was so overwhelmed that she could not stop praising Priyanka. The latter acknowledged and even complimented Hina by introducing her as a star to the dignitaries and artists at the occasion.

Not only that, when Hina put up a picture of Priyanka and her in one frame on her social media handle, Priyanka commented below. Hina went all out to express that Priyanka is very humble and grounded and thanked her for her kind words. Priyanka mentioned that it was her duty as an Indian artist to back Indian talent at an international platform and that she is proud of her achievement.

Recently, when Hina shared a post on her Instagram story, Priyanka commented below and showed her love. An elated Hina was touched and shared her big moment with her Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, the actress was has been in the news off-late for her tiff with Vikas Gupta. The two had become friends after their stint in Bigg Boss 11, but their relationship turned sour after Vikas had a showdown with another contestant and Hina's friend, Priyank Sharma. Hina supported Priyank, which supposedly irked Vikas.

Now, Hina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Hussein Khan's film titled Lines. She has also finished shooting her next project titled Wish List. Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen with Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose's biographical drama titled The Sky Is Pink.

