SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) is set to bring another exciting episode revolving around your favourite characters Gadha Prasad and Ghotak.

Gadha (Jitu Shivhare) and Ghotak (Paresh Ganatra) will yet again land the entire Narayan family in a big trouble.

According to the plot, Gadha Prasad will wish to eat water melon and would ask Babuji to lend him money.

However, Koyal (Aditi Sajwan) will notice God’s image on it and will not let Gadha eat it.

Ghotak would take advantage of it and will plan to do business out of it. He will keep the watermelon in the temple for worship. Babuji will oppose Ghotak’s act but Ghotak would not listen to him and will continue earning money out of it.

People will start coming to Chidiya Ghar to worship Tarbooz bhagwan and one fine day Babuji and Gadha Prasad will eat the same watermelon. All the devotees would get angry on Narayan family.

How will they manage to come out of this situation?

