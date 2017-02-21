'Ghulaam' actor to be part of 'Nach Baliye 8'

Actor Vikkas Manaktala will be seen in season eight of dance reality show "Nach Baliye" with his wife Guunjan Manaktala.



"'Ghulaam' is taking most of my time as I have to shoot 10 to 12 hours every day. 'Nach Baliye' has always been my first love and with my 'baliye' (Guunjan Manaktala) it's going to be a terrific affair. I am looking forward for this beautiful journey to begin," Vikkas said in a statement.



The actor says that for him, its "going to be difficult managing time for rehearsals".



"But I will give my 100 percent to 'Ghulaam' as well as 'Nach Baliye'," added the actor, who plays an antagonist in "Ghulaam".



"Nach Baliye" is a dance reality-television series where real life celebrity couples compete against each other.

(Source: IANS)