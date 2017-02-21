Hot Downloads

News

'Ghulaam' actor to be part of 'Nach Baliye 8'

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2017 05:53 PM

Actor Vikkas Manaktala will be seen in season eight of dance reality show "Nach Baliye" with his wife Guunjan Manaktala.

"'Ghulaam' is taking most of my time as I have to shoot 10 to 12 hours every day. 'Nach Baliye' has always been my first love and with my 'baliye' (Guunjan Manaktala) it's going to be a terrific affair. I am looking forward for this beautiful journey to begin," Vikkas said in a statement.

The actor says that for him, its "going to be difficult managing time for rehearsals".

"But I will give my 100 percent to 'Ghulaam' as well as 'Nach Baliye'," added the actor, who plays an antagonist in "Ghulaam".

"Nach Baliye" is a dance reality-television series where real life celebrity couples compete against each other.

(Source: IANS)

