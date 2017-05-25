Ghulaam soars to success; becomes #1 show on Life OK

Life OK’s thriller-romance drama Ghulaam (Parin Multimedia) which commenced in January this year seems to have swooped the audience by their feet!

Why? With just 89 episodes till now, the daily has managed to become #1 show on Life OK!

The main cast consists of skilled actors like Param Singh, Niti Taylor and Vikkas Manaktala amongst others.

The story of the show revolves around Rangeela, played by Param Singh. It’s about how a slave struggles and fights for freedom while his owner Veer (Vikas Manaktala) gets Rangeela to do unacceptable things for him. Niti Taylor plays Shivani Mathur who is manipulated by Rangeela to get married to Veer. The story also shows her own struggles with Veer.

The success credit goes to the actors and the makers of Ghulaam. After working day and night they have toppled the consistent Savdhan Indian to become the forerunner on Life OK.

Talking about the feat, Param shared, “Our hard work is really paying off. I feel rather ecstatic with the results. It feels lovely to get appreciated by everyone. And one thing for sure, Ghulaam doesn’t stop here, we don’t stop here.”

Niti on her part stated, “It feels great to be the number one. The entire team has really worked hard and we hope that we do better every week and keep entertaining audience with our gripping story line.”

The leading show’s writer and producer Rahil Qaazi happily added, “Rather than just focusing on numbers, we want to give importance to the product. The entire team of Ghulaam is working very hard to make a good show and we will continue to do so.”

Well, a great show deserves great success! Don’t you think?

We wish the entire team of Ghulaam continues to have a prosperous and rewarding stint in the industry!