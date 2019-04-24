Goenka mansion auctioned; Naira and Kartik held responsible in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. The Goenkas' business sees a downfall, and Manish is not able to take this loss. He suffers a heart attack.



In the upcoming episode, things change for Kartik and Naira, as Puru Mama is set to take revenge.



Puru Mama is going to destroy the Goenka family. Their business is on the verge of bankruptcy.



And things worsen when the Goenka mansion is auctioned. This affects Dadi the most.



Due to this, the Goenka family is devastated. Dadi blames Kartik and Naira for this mess.



Kartik and Naira are shocked to know this.



It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira handle this situation.