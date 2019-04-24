News

Goenka mansion auctioned; Naira and Kartik held responsible in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 07:52 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. The Goenkas' business sees a downfall, and Manish is not able to take this loss. He suffers a heart attack.

In the upcoming episode, things change for Kartik and Naira, as Puru Mama is set to take revenge.

Puru Mama is going to destroy the Goenka family. Their business is on the verge of bankruptcy.

And things worsen when the Goenka mansion is auctioned. This affects Dadi the most.

Due to this, the Goenka family is devastated. Dadi blames Kartik and Naira for this mess.

Kartik and Naira are shocked to know this.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira handle this situation.
Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vish Ya Amrit Sitara hits a ton

Vish Ya Amrit Sitara hits a ton
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh

past seven days