Goenkas to forbid Kartik from meeting Kairav and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 09:43 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase interesting twists and turns.

Kartik has made arrangements for Kariav’s surgery. The little one wants to meet Kartik before the operation.

But because it is his wedding day, Kartik is stopped by Dadi and the entire Goenka family from stepping out of the house.

What will Kartik do? Will he find some way to meet Kairav before he gets operated on?

Stay tuned to know.

