Gokuldham men to go incognito in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta…

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2017 06:03 PM

The tale of Bhide and his scooter continues in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

As we know, Badal has abducted Bhide’s (Mandar Chandwadkar) scooter, called Sakharam.

After trying all the efforts, Gokuldham society members will come up with a new plan to bring Bhide’s scooter back.

In the coming episode, society male members will decide to become ice cream sellers and visit Badal’s place in disguise. They would mix sleeping pills in ice creams to make everyone unconscious.

As per the plan, Gokuldham men will take up marwadi look and don big moustache and safa (turban).

After reaching Badal’s house they will successfully manage to make everyone unconscious. However, Badal’s act of hanging Bhide’s scooter on a crane will prove difficult for the society members.

Finally, after lot of brain storming, they will decide to take Badal’s car along with them to the society.

Once Badal will get back in his senses he will realise about his car gone missing.

Will this move bring Bhide’s scooter back?

We buzzed Mandar but he remained unavailable for comment.

Checkout the below pictures of Dilip Joshi and other actors in disguise look!

 

