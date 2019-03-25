Gokuldham Nivaasis have an experience of a lifetime in Singapore on Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Nation’s favourite family show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set take its viewers on a beautiful journey to the gorgeous city of Singapore. Distressed by the grief of getting marriage proposals not meant for him, Popatlal is shocked on receiving an unbelievable gift!



This adventure comes for Gokuldham nivaasis with a mystery. While Popatlal is depressed and disheartened due to rejected marriage proposals, out of the blue he receives a letter asking him to visit the Thomas Cook’s office (the travel company). To his surprise, he is gifted with tickets to Singapore for the entire Gokuldham Society. While everyone is on top of the world with this news, there is a question of ‘Who is behind this gift?’ From here, starts their mysterious and adventurous journey to Singapore, having the experience of a life time and also trying to find the man behind all of this.



Join Gokuldham Family in exploring Singapore as they visit the iconic spots, take up adventure sports and experience the fascinating cruise life.