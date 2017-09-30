The cast of Golmaal Again will find their way to the Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Pain in Spain.

The reality TV series that is produced by Endemol and is aired on Colors has always kept the viewers at the edge of their seats with their dangerous stunts that are performed by the contestants.

Now, it will really be very gripping to see which contestant will make it to the deciding last task and walk away with the trophy by beating the others!

Who will be the ultimate Khiladi and winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Pain in Spain?

To find out, don’t miss watching Khatron Ke Khiladi – Pain In Spain on Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 9.00 PM

