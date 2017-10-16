Ajay Devgn along with Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade will soon visit Gokuldham society in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to promote their upcoming film Golmaal Again.

The team will create lot of Golmaal in the above Neela Telefilms’ comedy drama.

According to the plot, Bhide will bring gifts, sweets and firecrackers for Diwali and will lock everything in the club house. Popatlal who will be out to create mischief would pick up keys and hide it. On the day of Diwali, Bhide will fail to find the keys and will go berserk.

Eventually, Popatlal will return the keys and everyone would get happy. However, on opening the Club-House he will find that all the firecrackers have gone missing. While they all would contemplate on calling the police. Enter Ajay Devgn, who would be puzzled seeing everything and would question what is happening? Where are the Firecrackers?

Even though, he knows a lot of residents in the society, no one knows the real reason behind Devgn's arrival in Gokuldham.