Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

News

Gomukh to face trouble in SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 03:13 PM

SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) educates and entertains us with each episode. Continuing the trend, the upcoming episode would teach us that whatever happens, happens for the best.

As per the plot, Gomukh (Sumit Arora) would be walking on a street carrying a briefcase, with exam papers in it. On his way home, he would happen to see two goons fighting. When he would intervene, they would beat him up badly and snatch his briefcase and run away.

Gomukh would be hospitalized and the Narayan family would visit him. There, he would tell the family members to hunt for the briefcase.

The family would try to search for the goons but would fail. Later, when Gomukh would share the incident with the school authority, they wouldn’t believe and send the cops after him.

Will Gomukh manage to find the briefcase?

We buzzed Sumit, but he remained unavailable to comment.

