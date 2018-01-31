Goon to try to beat Shiuli in Zee Bangla's Rangiye Diye Jao

Kolkata, 31 Jnauary 2018: Gear up to watch some action packed drama in Zee Bangla's Rangiye Diye Jao!

Loyal viewers of the soap would know how Vikram and Sukanto had tried to kill Bablu (Jeetu Kamal). But thankfully, Shiuli (Tumpa Ghosh) had arrived at the spot at the right time and saved Bablu from coming under the wheels of the vehicle. Now we hear this incident will be followed up by a lot more drama.

According to our source, in the coming episode, Vikram will send his goon to beat Bhola up and collect his bracelet from him. As luck would have it, Shiuli will witness this incident.

Now guess what? Well, since Shiuli caught the goon beating Bhola up, the goon will now aim to beat her up.

OMG! What will happen now?

Well, worry not as Bablu, like a hero, will come to her rescue.

This is surely going to be an interesting watch for the audience.

Stay hooked to this space for more such interesting updates on your favourite TV shows.