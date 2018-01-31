Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Goon to try to beat Shiuli in Zee Bangla's Rangiye Diye Jao

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2018 08:00 PM

Kolkata, 31 Jnauary 2018: Gear up to watch some action packed drama in Zee Bangla's Rangiye Diye Jao!

Loyal viewers of the soap would know how Vikram and Sukanto had tried to kill Bablu (Jeetu Kamal). But thankfully, Shiuli (Tumpa Ghosh) had arrived at the spot at the right time and saved Bablu from coming under the wheels of the vehicle. Now we hear this incident will be followed up by a lot more drama.

According to our source, in the coming episode, Vikram will send his goon to beat Bhola up and collect his bracelet from him.  As luck would have it, Shiuli will witness this incident.

Now guess what? Well, since Shiuli caught the goon beating Bhola up, the goon will now aim to beat her up.

OMG! What will happen now?

Well, worry not as Bablu, like a hero, will come to her rescue.

This is surely going to be an interesting watch for the audience.

Stay hooked to this space for more such interesting updates on your favourite TV shows.  

Tags > Zee Bangla, Rangiye Diye Jao, Tumpa Ghosh, Jeetu Kamal, Coming Episode, TV shows,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Inaugural launch of MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu...

MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu Moshayes
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days