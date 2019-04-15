GoT fever takes over India!

News

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 08:57 PM
MUMBAI: The final season of Game Of Thrones is here.

The first episode has already aired and is a super hit with the audience.

In fact, India has been listed as the most excited country in Asia for the show. As per Instagram's Asia data of conversations, in the past 30 days, the maximum searches for Game Of Thrones have been performed by Indians.

The top five nations who were the most excited for GoT were USA, Brazil, Great Britain, India, and Germany.

What did you think of the first episode? Hit the comments section below!
