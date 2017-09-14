The makers of popular American fantasy series "Game of Thrones" have decided to shoot multiple versions of the ending of the upcoming season eight in order to avoid any chances of leaks.

As the episodes of the show have been leaked on numerous occasions earlier, HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys says the makers will shoot different endings to the eighth and final season, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I know in 'Game of Thrones', the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really knows what happens," Bloys told The Morning Call newspaper.

"You have to do that on a long show because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end," Bloys added.

"Game of Thrones" season eight will reportedly go on the floors in October.