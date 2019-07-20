News

Govinda's dance inspires TV star Vishal Aditya Singh

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jul 2019 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who is a participant in the ninth season of "Nach Baliye", says he is trying to adapt the "carefree" dancing style of actor Govinda.

"I am a huge fan of Govinda sir and I look upto him when it comes to style and dancing. He has a carefree attitude and that is something I like the most about him. He is my biggest inspiration," Vishal said.

Vishal is known for his acting stints in television shows such as "Begusarai" and "Chandrakanta". He will participate is on the Star Plus dance show along with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

Apart from Govinda, Vishal also looks up to Hrithik Roshan to learn dance.

"Hrithik's ability and agility in dancing are totally unmatched. I watch his dancing videos when I have to do set dance," he added.

(SOURCE :IANS)

 

