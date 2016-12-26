Goyenda Ginni season 2 in the offing?

Earlier, Tellychakkar.com broke the news of Zee Bangla's popular daily Goyenda Ginni (Shree Venkatesh Films) wrapping up. Now speculations are rife about it getting back with a season 2.

And given the popularity and good numbers, the detective series returning with a new season wouldn’t come as a surprise.

The first season, which ended yesterday (25th December), saw popular actress Indrani Halder playing the lead role of Parama, a housewife who lives a secret life of a detective also.

The daily also starred actors Indrajit Bose and Aditi Chatterjee in key roles.

Armed with the information, when we contacted Indrani she said she does not have much idea about the new season.

We also contacted the executive producer of Goyenda Ginni, who shared, “It is too early to comment on this. The first season reached its climax only yesterday. We have been thinking about a new season but nothing has been finalized yet.”

Meanwhile, we came across the Facebook page of Goyenda Ginni, that is already promoting Goyenda Ginni season 2 and posted this picture:

(How was the last episode of Goyenda Ginni season 1? Season 2 will start after a few days with a new case of a mysterious woman, who wants to save herself from her husband.)

Stay tuned, we will update our readers more on this soon.