Great coincidence: Radhika Apte on being 'omnipresent' on Netflix

"Not just a coincidence, it's a great opportunity that Netflix came on board and they decided to make it into a mini-series. I am so glad that it is a mini-series and not a film because there are certain things that (director) Patrick Graham really wanted to have in the project which... it was getting difficult because it was a timebound thing because of it being a film and I am so pleased that we could add that and make it into series."

She feels that for a project like Ghoul, it's better to have the streaming platform on board as it has a wide reach."I think it will be appreciated in other places as well as in India. I think it will have a longer life. I am really happy. These three projects coming at a time was just a coincidence," said Radhika.Netflix India has also backed her by releasing a spoof video Omnipresent online, and captioned it, "Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai."In the video, she says, "Vik (Ghoul producer Vikramaditya Motwane) calls me one day and says that Radhika what if you play every character in this film. That got my attention. Because that is a challenge I cannot turn down."