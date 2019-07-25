News

Guddan accused for Antara's miscarriage in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

25 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is up for new drama and dhamaka.

In the upcoming episode, Guddan is all set to expose Antara and her truth. She has a report that shows that Antara is not pregnant.

Guddan wants to expose this truth in front of the Jindal family and expose Antara's true colours.

Antara tries to snatch the report away from Guddan and plays a perfect game.

Antara makes herself fall off the stairs and pretends that Guddan pushed her.

She then accuses Guddan of wanting to kill her baby. Akshat and Dadi lash out at Guddan for stooping so low.

How will Guddan handle this situation?

Stay tuned to know.

past seven days