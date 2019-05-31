Guddan actor Anuj Kohli files complaint against Air India

MUMBAI: TV actor Anuj Kohli, who is currently a part of Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, has filed a complaint against Air India.



Narrating the entire incident, Anuj shared, 'I had booked my tickets for Delhi, and my flight timing was 7.55 AM. After reaching the airport, I was standing in the queue at 6.40 AM to get my boarding pass. However, the ground staff told to wait for some time. Later, there were other people on duty. Again, when I approached them to get the boarding pass, they told me that check-in has been closed and that they can’t allow me to board the flight. They refused me to give the boarding pass.'



Later, I went to Sahar Police Station and filled a form to get access to the CCTV footage of the airport to prove that I had reached way before time. After getting the footage, I went to the airport again, but the staff members were still rude. In fact, they told me that I will have to book another ticket and pay a penalty. In spite of them being at fault, they had no courtesy to resolve the issue. Left with no choice, I went to Sahar Police Station again and filed a complaint against Air India for such unethical behaviour. I don’t know if any action will be taken against them.'



Here are the copies of the police complaint that the actor shared with us.