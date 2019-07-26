Guddan to get married in the same mandap as Akshat and Antara in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is up for high-intensity drama.



All of Guddan's attempts to expose Antara and her truth fail drastically. Soon, Akshat and Antara's wedding is announced.



Akshat shows his anger and hatred towards Guddan as planned by Antara, but Antara's games continue.



Antara puts a condition in front of Guddan. She tells her to marry an old man.



Guddan is shocked, but Antara threatens to kill Akshat after the marriage, as she is interested only in his money.



Antara tells Guddan that if she will marry the old man, then she will spare Akshat.



Will Guddan marry him in the same mandap as Akshat and Antara?