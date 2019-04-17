Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat's master plan against Rocky and Angad

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Rocky coming to the house. AJ says Rocky, welcome. Guddan says if AJ doesn’t remember, we all know what he did. He has to go. AJ says who are you to ask Durga’s brother to leave? Rocky, you can stay here. Durga says we can’t let him stay after what he did in Goa. AJ says what happened? Saru says nothing. He did a small mistake. Angad says let him stay please. AJ says he should. Durga says thank you for forgiving him AJ. Guddan leaves in anger.



Guddan says to AJ I will never forgive Rocky for what he did to you in the hospital. She says Rocky is Durga’s brother. Do you think she is helping Angat and Rocky?

Durga says to Rocky you have to find out if they are doing drama. Guddan says no, Durga can never do that. She isn’t like her brother.



Angad says to Guddan I got divorce papers and then you have to be mine. Angad says AJ divorce papers. AJ signs them. He says to Guddan sign these. Guddan says I will. She signs the paper. Guddan says you are free. There is nothing between you and me now. Guddan goes upstairs.



Guddan packs her bag. He says where are you going? She says I trust you. The signs are real. If there is no relation between us I can leave. AJ says what sign? There are no sign on it. This pen removes its own ink after few minutes. We are not divorced. Guddan hugs him. AJ sees Rocky outside. He says I have divorced you. There is no relation between us. Rocky comes and says you are great actors. I heard everything. I will tell Angad everything. Rocky runs downstairs Guddan tries to hit him. AJ says stop. Rocky says to Angad look at this divorce paper. They fooled us all. Angad says your brother has lost it Durga. He is saying that they didn’t sign the divorce papers. Look at it. It is signed. AJ signed them quickly.



Guddan says wow that was good speed. AJ says I know how to make them fight with each other.