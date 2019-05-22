News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan’s strict mother-in-law swag shocks Shanti Bua

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2019 11:32 AM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is gearing up for new twists and turns.

Guddan is dealing with Shanti Bua’s ideologies from a long time, and all her attempts to make Shanti Bua realize that a mother-in-law can also be a friend fails.

Durga and Saraswati are also supporting Shanti Bua in this just because they are against Guddan.

Guddan thus decides to teach them a big lesson this time.

She takes the new avatar of a strict mother-in-law and makes Durga and Saraswati dance to her tunes.

Guddan’s transformation shocks Shanti Bua.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

