Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan’s strict mother-in-law swag shocks Shanti Bua

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is gearing up for new twists and turns.

Guddan is dealing with Shanti Bua’s ideologies from a long time, and all her attempts to make Shanti Bua realize that a mother-in-law can also be a friend fails.

Durga and Saraswati are also supporting Shanti Bua in this just because they are against Guddan.

Guddan thus decides to teach them a big lesson this time.

She takes the new avatar of a strict mother-in-law and makes Durga and Saraswati dance to her tunes.

Guddan’s transformation shocks Shanti Bua.

