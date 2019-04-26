News

GUESS what Divyanka Tripathi does when not shooting?

MUMBAI: Known for her acting skills, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a popular face of the television world. She has worked in a couple of hit TV soaps and mesmerised the audience with her performance.  

The actress shot to limelight by playing the leading role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She became a household name by playing the role of Ishita Bhalla in the ongoing soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

In addition to acting, Divyanka loves spending quality time with her family and friends. When she is not shooting, she is busy doing these things.

Check out some of her posts below:  

Spending time with family is her priority

Gymming with husband

On a trip with family

Enjoying Vacation with hubby!

Takes out time for her prayers

Spends time with dog!

Spends time with fans

