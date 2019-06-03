News

Guess who came to receive Hina Khan at the airport?

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Hina Khan’s hard work has paid off. She was a part of the Cannes Film festival this year and rocked the red carpet looks as well as all the interviews. This was her debut at Cannes 2019, and she made sure to turn heads with her confidence and spark.

After Cannes, Hina and her beau Rocky Jaiswal went on a holiday to Milan and Paris. The couple shared beautiful videos and pictures from their holiday. After three weeks, the two are back. Hina was welcomed by her loving mother.

Hina’s mother was present at the airport and gave her a tight hug and a bouquet. They even posed for the cameras together. In the pictures, her mother looks very emotional and proud of her daughter. Even Hina and Rocky look content as the return to their homeland.

