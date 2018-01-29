Home > Tv > Tv News
Guess who is in Nia Sharma’s wishful friend list?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2018 07:26 PM

Mumbai, 29 January 2018: Don’t you agree that we all have a wishful friend list and desire to become buddies with someone whose company would uplift our mood?  

This is exactly why, the sexy and charming Nia Sharma wishes to be friends with someone special.

Any idea who is that lucky one?

Well, this actress with sheer charm wants to be friends with a cute and talented chimpanzee.

Yes, the chimp named Limbani is not just another animal. He is a part of a larger conservation called Zoological Wildlife Foundation.

Nia, who is quite active on her Instagram account, shared a video of the adorable chimp playing drums. This act floored Nia and now she hopes to befriend little Limbani.

Take a look!

I loveeeeee @limbanizwf i so wish I could get to keep him as my friend .. hahahahah

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Wasn't it absolutely adorable? We are sure you want to join Nia and have him as your friend too.

Tags > Nia Sharma, Little Limbani, actress, Guess who?, Zoological Wildlife Foundation,

