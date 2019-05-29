Guess who paid a surprise visit on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

MUMBAI: We are back with another exciting update on your favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Tele Films).

Mahila Mandal, along with Tapu Sena and Champaklal, invite ‘Biking Queens’ to Gokuldhaam Society to support their initiative of women empowerment. They plan to surprise Purush Mandal by holding a grand celebration, and the men come to know about these guests only at the last minute. Subsequently, all Gokuldham Society members and Biking Queens have a gala time and even play garba. Wishing them good luck for their new adventure, everyone see them off with goodie bags.

Besides spreading laughter, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Tele Films, has been creating awareness about various social issues and supporting several causes. The latest is creating awareness about ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ by welcoming Biking Queens, a group of women achievers from Surat. Biking Queens are women motor bikers, who have driven through Nepal, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and many more countries on their bikes. They have completed an all-India bike ride with 45 women last year.

Now, they are off to their next journey to Europe in June 2019.

'We are glad to have Dr Sarika Mehta, Ms Jinal Shah, and Ms Rutali Patel in our show, as they are living examples of women empowerment. We support their spirit and wish them all the very best for their new adventure. We decided to integrate with them, because TMKOC also believes in empowering women, and all the ladies in our show are intelligent, sensitive, and positive characters. We salute women who believe in themselves and their strength,' says the creator of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi.

Biking Queens were delighted to meet the Gokuldhaam family and recognized the contribution of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Asit Kumarr Modi towards building a positive society through tracks dealing with social issues and by making India smile.

Says Dr. Sarika Mehta (leader of Biking Queens), 'A woman is the full circle because within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform. We are women of pride who carry strength, courage, and dignity together. We are extremely thankful to the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, especially Shri Asit Kumarr Modi, for providing us this platform and recognizing our efforts towards women empowerment.'

Way to do, team Taarak!