Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Gul Khan to bring a thriller based show for Star Plus

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
20 Apr 2018 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: It comes as no surprise to us that Ishqbaaaz, produced by Four Lions Films is immensely loved by one and all given the starry cast and the creative content with a tang of humour.

While the media is abuzz with the news about Four Lions Productions being in talks of wiping out the entire cast due to tantrums of sorts, Producer Gul Khan has a new offering in store which will equally entertain the masses. The show is being churned out for Star Plus. As per information by our credible source, the project is a finite one and a thriller.

We contacted Gul for a confirmation on the same. She confirmed, “Yes, we are bringing a thriller and it will be a youth based show. The project is still in the casting phase. “

Are you excited to know more about this show by Four Lions Productions on Star Plus? Keep reading TellyChakkar for all the latest gossips and information!    

Tags > Gul Khan, Thriller Based Show, Star Plus, Ekta Kapoor, Four Lions Productions, producer,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ex-lovers Ranbir-Deepika walk hand-in-hand for...

Ex-lovers Ranbir-Deepika walk hand-in-hand for Manish Malhotra
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days