Gul Khan to bring a thriller based show for Star Plus

MUMBAI: It comes as no surprise to us that Ishqbaaaz, produced by Four Lions Films is immensely loved by one and all given the starry cast and the creative content with a tang of humour.

While the media is abuzz with the news about Four Lions Productions being in talks of wiping out the entire cast due to tantrums of sorts, Producer Gul Khan has a new offering in store which will equally entertain the masses. The show is being churned out for Star Plus. As per information by our credible source, the project is a finite one and a thriller.

We contacted Gul for a confirmation on the same. She confirmed, “Yes, we are bringing a thriller and it will be a youth based show. The project is still in the casting phase. “

Are you excited to know more about this show by Four Lions Productions on Star Plus? Keep reading TellyChakkar for all the latest gossips and information!