Gul Khan quashes rumours of Ishqbaaaz going off-air

Of late, there is a strong buzz that 4 Lions Films’ flagship show Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus is under the scanner. There were reports about the show going off-air in the past as well.

The head honcho of the production house, Gul Khan has time and again refuted the speculations and reports. But the 44-year-old producer, who has made shows like Geet and Qubool Hai!, is done with the scuttlebutt now.

As the furphy started buzzing once again, TellyChakkar connected with no one else but Gul to clarify and put an end to all the speculations once and for all. In an exclusive conversation, Gul quashed the rumors straight away. “This is the fifth time, I am hearing this rumour. It comes up every six months,” Khan says.

Just like Gul, even the actors of the popular daily are unaffected by this tattle. Gul Khan shares, “I think IB (Ishqbaaaz) actors are the most popular in the TV industry today! They wouldn’t get affected by these rumours.” She further adds, “They all are fabulous in their own way and deserve to enjoy this happiness without being constantly heckled with such rumours.”

To the loyal fans of the romantic-drama, Gul has a message to share. “My message to the fans is that it’s amazing to have you’ll. You bring so much joy and love in our lives and I can’t possibly thank you enough for your constant faith,” she concludes.

Gul, who dons the hat of a writer, producer and a director is currently focusing on her future projects.

So all the avid followers and the crazy fans of the Nakuul Mehta – Surbhi Chandana starrer Ishqbaaaz can calm down, relax and enjoy the daily.