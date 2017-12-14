Gurpreet Bedi bags &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna

Which actress had a promising debut on TV?
Model and actor, Gurpreet Bedi who has earlier been a part of episodic shows has been locked in for a special role in &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna (Zee Entertainment Enterprises).
According to sources, she is cast opposite Manish Wadhwa’s character of Kansa. She will play the role of Kesani, a vishkanya and will be introduced as his third wife.
Gurpreet will be seen in a negative role.
We tried contacting Gurpreet but she remained unavailable till the time of filing this story.
