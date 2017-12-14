Hot Downloads

Gurpreet Bedi bags &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
14 Dec 2017 03:30 PM

Model and actor, Gurpreet Bedi who has earlier been a part of episodic shows has been locked in for a special role in &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna (Zee Entertainment Enterprises).

According to sources, she is cast opposite Manish Wadhwa’s character of Kansa. She will play the role of Kesani, a vishkanya and will be introduced as his third wife.

Gurpreet will be seen in a negative role.

We tried contacting Gurpreet but she remained unavailable till the time of filing this story.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more such breaking news and exclusive updates in Tellydom!





Tags > &TV, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Gurpreet Bedi, TellyChakkar, Tellydom,

