Had no qualms about Sufiyana Pyaar Mera shifting from Star Plus to Star Bharat: Producer Prateek Sharma

Prateek Sharma is one of the youngest and most dynamic producers of Indian television.

His new show, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, was initially supposed to air on Star Plus, but due to some last-minute changes, the show will now air on Star Bharat, whereas Sunny Side Up’s show new Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampan, which was slated to launch on Star Bharat, will now premiere on Star Plus.

At the launch of Sufiyana Pyar Mera, we asked Prateek if he was disappointed at the sudden change in plan from the channel’s end. He smiled and said, ‘Star Plus is family. I started my career with Star Plus. From an intern to a show-runner, it has given me so many opportunities to grow. I owe a lot to the channel, and surprisingly, I had no qualms with Sufiyana Pyaar Mera shifting from Star Plus to Star Bharat. Having said that, I do believe that the channel plays an important role in a TV show’s success, but for me, with Star Plus, it's different.’

Prateek further added, ‘If we provide the right content, it does strike a chord with the audiences. Shows like Radha Krishn and Nimki Mukhiya on Star Bharat are doing exceedingly well, and I expect the same for my show.’

The show stars actors Helly Shah, Anand Suryavanshi, Rajveer Singh, Ram Gopal Bajaj, and others in pivotal roles.

Here’s wishing Prateek all the best for Sufiyana Pyar Mera.



