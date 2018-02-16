Half Marriage to take a leap; Phalguni Sharma roped in to play a key role

Mumbai: Here are some major developments being implemented on &TV’s popular daily Half Marriage (Conscious Dreams).



The series will soon be introducing a leap, followed by a set of new entrants to spice the storyline.



It’s been already reported by the media that popular actress Vindhya Tiwary has been roped in to play a key role in the series post the leap. And now, we have exclusive details about another prominent character being introduced in the show.



The pretty and talented Phalguni Sharma, who last seen in popular shows like Waaris (&TV) and Pavitra Bandhan (DD National) will play a key role in Half Marriage.

Our source informs us that Phalguni has been roped in to play the role of a mentally challenged girl, Bobby. Bobby will be introduced as Raj’s (Tarun Mahilani) sister. Her character will be loosely based on the role Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra played in the popular flick, Barfi.



When TellyChakkar got in touch with Phalguni, she confirmed the news with us and said, “It’s a challenging role and out-of-the-box role. I am looking forward to it.”



The leap will bring forth a lot of twists in the coming episodes.



