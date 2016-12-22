Hanumaan fame Kanishka Soni launches music company

Talented actress Kanishka Soni, who is currently seen on Sony TV's popular mythological drama Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan is busy exploring her skills apart from her profession as an actor.

Kanishka who is a singer as well has taken a step ahead to promote new talents in the field of music.

We hear that Kanishka has started her own venture named as KASO Muzic that will promote aspiring singers in the field of music on their Youtube channel. After recognizing the talent, Kanishka will go live on Facebook to promote them.

When we contacted Kanishka to know more about her vision about her new venture, she shared with us, "It was my dream project and my vision for everyone who is into the field of music. The musicians play an equal role in a vocalist's success or music composer's success. So, even they should get noticed. So I want to bring their talent in front of the world. Kaso Muzik will promote the talents who have spent their whole life in learning a musical instrument and deserve to get fame."

"I will go live on my Kaso Muzik page with the artist and also upload a video segment with the artist on my Youtube channel. I am singer so I know many talented musicians personally. I have mentioned my office address and contact details on my Facebook page from where the artists can contact me, come to my office to show me their talent to go live with me on my page," added Kanishka.

Good luck, Kanishka.