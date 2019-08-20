Hanuman Singh sets “Proposal Goals” on Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Patiala Babes, Sony Entertainment’s popular show, beautifully showcases the bonding between mother and daughter and their ever growing relationship. The show is now taking new turn and is entering into a phase where Hanuman Singh played by Aniruddh Dave will propose to Babita played by Paridhi Sharma for marriage in an unusual manner. Hanuman will route his proposal through her daughter Mini played by Ashnoor Kaur.

When Hanuman gets to know that Babita is moving out of his house and relocating in the same city, he decided to propose to her for marriage. Hanuman will wake Mini up in the morning and inform her that his house no more needs tenants but a landlady and will ask her to see if her mother would want to be the new landlady of the house. He will then ask her if Babita is interested in marrying him. This will leave Mini in joy and huge excitement.

Ashnoor expressed her excitement on the proposal to her mother and shared, “I am really excited for the upcoming track in the show where Hanuman Uncle is going to propose to Babes. Every woman wishes for a special proposal for marriage and Hanuman uncle ensured that my Babes also feels special when proposed. Hanuman uncle’s character is similar to Aniruddh bhaiya in real life as both of them are shy and hesitant when it comes to express their feelings. Hence, he chose a different route to propose to Babita.”

