Happy #GudiPadwa, wish TV and Bollywood celebs

It’s the time of the year when the western India- mostly Maharashtrian gear up to celebrate Gudi Padwa!

The ‘New Year’ for the Marathis, the festival brings about joy and celebration in every home.

From wearing new clothes to decking up the house and also feasting on yummy delicacies, Gudi Padwa is a time to cherish and relish.

Our popular TV and Bollywood took to Instagram to wish their fans a happy Gudi Padwa.

Here checkout their beautiful and colourful messages.

Wishing you all a very #Happy #Navratri #gudipadwa #Newyear #love #bonding #family #tradition #happiness #celebration A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Gudi Padwa A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

Absolutely love this adorably tiny Gudi I received today! Traditionally, #GudiPadwa is the Maharashtrian New Year, and the Gudi is believed to ward off evil and invite prosperity and good luck into the house. Wishing everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa! A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

गुढीपाडव्याच्या शुभेच्छा #Hinducalender Happy new year! Happy Gudi Padwa... #gudipadwa #chintucartoon #memories #chintumemories A post shared by MugdhaVeiraGodse (@mugdhagodse) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Happy Gudipadwa #lookgoodforhimfeelgoodforyou #hewholovesbangels #godsfavouritechild#oldschool A post shared by Pranali Ghogare (@missal_pav) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

Sarwanna Gudhipadwyachya ani Nawin varshachya hardik shubhecha. Happy Gudi Padwa! A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

#TapuSena is planning to give a surprise to #Bhide regarding #GudiPadwa celebration! Help them with your suggestions and celebrate it with #TMKOC A post shared by Neela TeleFilms (@tmkoc_ntf) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Wish u all a very happy #gudipadwa #marathi New year A post shared by Vaishnavi Patil (@vaishnavi_official_) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

#happygudipadwa #indianfestival #kashta #swag #lostindreams A post shared by Melissa pais (@mellupais) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Happy Gudi Padwa#newbeginnings#festival#happiness#fun#prosperity#goodtimes#bestwishes to all of u with #allmylove A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Happy Gudi Padwa folks!!