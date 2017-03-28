Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
News

Happy #GudiPadwa, wish TV and Bollywood celebs

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 03:35 PM

It’s the time of the year when the western India- mostly Maharashtrian gear up to celebrate Gudi Padwa!

The ‘New Year’ for the Marathis, the festival brings about joy and celebration in every home.

From wearing new clothes to decking up the house and also feasting on yummy delicacies, Gudi Padwa is a time to cherish and relish.

Our popular TV and Bollywood took to Instagram to wish their fans a happy Gudi Padwa.

Here checkout their beautiful and colourful messages.

Wishing you all a very #Happy #Navratri #gudipadwa #Newyear #love #bonding #family #tradition #happiness #celebration

A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on

Gudi Padwa

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Happy Gudipadwa #lookgoodforhimfeelgoodforyou #hewholovesbangels #godsfavouritechild#oldschool

A post shared by Pranali Ghogare (@missal_pav) on

Sarwanna Gudhipadwyachya ani Nawin varshachya hardik shubhecha. Happy Gudi Padwa!

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Wish u all a very happy #gudipadwa #marathi New year

A post shared by Vaishnavi Patil (@vaishnavi_official_) on

#happygudipadwa #indianfestival #kashta #swag #lostindreams

A post shared by Melissa pais (@mellupais) on

Happy Gudi Padwa#newbeginnings#festival#happiness#fun#prosperity#goodtimes#bestwishes to all of u with #allmylove

A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial) on

Happy Gudi Padwa folks!!

Latest

